Panic in Redcliff after stray lion alarm

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers are on the ground in Redcliff following reports that a stray lion has been spotted in the area.

This was after residents raised alarm following reports that a lion was spotted around the Ziscosteel area.

According to the reports, the lion was spotted by people who were going about their business around the iron and steel giant and made a report to the police who in turn called Zimparks.

Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed that they received the report.

“We received the report that there was a lion spotted in the area and our rangers quickly rushed to the scene. But there is no evidence that indeed there is a lion in terms of spoors and other indicators,” said Mr Farawo.

He said the rangers will remain on the ground and will continue with the search.

“Our rangers are working together with Zibagwe Rural District Council rangers and are on the ground as we speak. They will continue with the search until they are satisfied,” he said.