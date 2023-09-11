PAP clears Charumbira of wrongdoing

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Pan African Parliament’s financial management system is solid and allegations of embezzlement of funds from the organisation against its president, Chief Fortune Charumbira are a fabrication made out of a malicious vendetta by people with unbridled political ambitions, the organisation’s acting president, Mrs Lucia Maria Mendes Goncalves Dos Passos has said.

In a statement yesterday, Mrs Dos Passos said Chief Charumbira remained at the helm of PAP despite futile attempts by the organisation’s second Vice President, Dr Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo to unconstitutionally usurp power by unilaterally declaring himself as the “acting president” of the continental legislative assembly.

Mrs Dos Passos has also written another letter to South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor explaining the conduct of Dr Gayo which she said bordered on criminality under the guise of diplomatic immunity.

It was noted that the allegations of embezzlement of funds were made by Dr Gayo, who has since roped in Zambian social media activist, Joseph Kalimbwe, whose hostility to Zimbabwe’s Government and its senior officials is well documented.

“Chief Charumbira is primed to return to his position as PAP President as a returning member of PAP and in line with the provisions of Rule 9 (3) of the PAP Rules of Procedure.

“Therefore, there is no vacancy in the position of PAP President. The allegations of embezzling US$1,2 million are nothing more than a malicious vendetta of vilification and character assassination driven by the shameless political ambitions of the second Vice President, Hon. Dr Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo, and his cohort. There is no substance at all to the allegations,” said Mrs Dos Passos.

“In fact, Hon. Dr Gayo and his team are frantically trying to ‘cook up’ evidence to back that claim and have been harassing staff in the PAP’s Finance Department to give them details of the missions that Chief Charumbira has undertaken since the beginning of the 6th Parliament as well as details of support staff hired during sessions in a desperate bid to find something that can stick.”

She said PAP’s financial management system were sound and has always accounted for every cent.

“Other than fabricated allegations on social media with no shred of evidence, there is nothing at all to prove that Chief Charumbira embezzled any money from PAP.

“Given the dire financial situation the PAP finds itself in, which even the African Union is aware of, attempting to misappropriate any funds from PAP would be akin to wringing water from a stone. It would not even be practically possible because there is no excess money to pilfer,” she said.

“Additionally, the PAP President has no access to the PAP financial management system to be able to misappropriate any funds from PAP. Even for missions, specifically the mission to Cairo wherein the President is accused of using US$45 000, it must be recorded that the budget for missions is prepared by the Secretariat and the funding is again disbursed by the Secretariat. The budget for accommodation and transport is prepared by the Procurement Unit and the money is either paid directly to the hotel and/or the transport service provider by the Finance Department.

“Alternatively, a member of staff (normally from Finance or Protocol) will accompany the delegation and carry the money as Imprest which is accounted for upon return.”

She said reports of change of guard at PAP were false as Chief Charumbira remained at the helm.

“A power hungry, self-appointed “Acting President” does not have the power nor the authority to dismiss anyone at PAP, let alone the President,” she said.

In her letter to South Africa’s Minister of International Trade and Cooperation, Dr Pandor, Mrs Dos Passos said Dr Gayo could not be an acting president as he claimed both in terms of rank and the principle of rotation which has since been entrenched in PAP’s rules.

She said Dr Gayo had caused chaos at PAP including stopping Clerk of Parliament, Mrs Lindiwe Khumalo from issuing an air ticket to her so that she come to South Africa from her base in Mauritania to assume the post of acting president.

“I cannot help, but feel that Hon. Dr Gayo is abusing me and the Clerk of Parliament because of our gender. Clearly, he would not be behaving in the same manner if we were male colleagues.

“This is unacceptable and very unfortunate at a time when the struggle for gender equality has gained increased impetus not just within the continent but all over the world.

“It is my prayer that as the host country, you will not allow this discriminatory behaviour to continue with impunity. If he is the Acting President as he so claims, he should show you the memo designating him to act as such,” she said.