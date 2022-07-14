Papua New Guinea in semis as Uganda stumble

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Reporter

Hong Kong left it to the last ball in the final over to win their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B against Papua New Guinea in a nail biting encounter at Bulawayo Athletic Club on Thursday.

However, the loss did not hamper Papua New Guinea’s qualification for the semi-finals.

Their rival for the last semi-final slot Uganda lost by 97 runs to the Netherlands at Queens Sports Club to end bottom of Group B.

Papua New Guinea join Netherlands from Group B in the semi-finals set for Friday.

Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat top scored with 86, with the help of Zeeshàn Ali’s 42 to chase down 185 set by Papua New Guinea.

The Papua New Guinea score looked defendable, as Hong Kong has been posting low scores such as 88/7 against Uganda and 116 all out against the Netherlands.

