Parent “instructs” child to serve poisoned food to pupils; eight fall ill

Online Reporter

A PARENT in Murombedzi, Zvimba District is under police investigation for giving their child poisoned food while instructing the minor on how to share the meal leading to eight pupils falling ill after consuming it.

Police said last Friday, a parent who has not been identified gave his or her child two sets of lunch boxes, and instructed the minor how to share the meal at school. The children are learners at Matoranhembe Primary School in the same district. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said eight pupils fell ill after eating the suspected poisoned food and were hospitalised at Murombedzi Rural Hospital.

“Investigations carried out by the police revealed that a fellow school pupil brought the lunch box which contained home prepared food after being given two lunch boxes by her parent. The parent gave her instructions on how to share the food,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

“Eight pupils allegedly started vomiting while complaining of stomach pains after they had consumed rice and soup which had been packed in a lunch box. The pupils were ferried to Murombedzi Rural Hospital for treatment.”