Parents fume over school head, demand her removal

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

PARENTS and guardians with children attending school at Mkaya Primary School in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, have withdrawn their children following a row with the headmistress.

The parents last month submitted a petition to the Public Service Commission (PSC) calling for the removal of the school head, Ms Clemencia Sibanda whom they accuse of gross financial mismanagement, disrespect and failure to run the school resulting in a poor pass rate.

A member of the School Development Committee said parents resolved to withdraw their children until their demands were met.

“Children did not go to school yesterday and today. Parents have said the school is under lockdown until their demands are met” said the SDC member who preferred anonymity.

The local headman is reported to have called for an emergency meeting today with village heads and parents to deliberate on the matter. @themkhust