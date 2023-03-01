‘Parents should follow school’s requirements’

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

The Bible in 1 Corinthians Chapter 11 verse 15 says if a woman has long hair, it is her glory. “For long hair is given to her as a covering.”

Songs of Solomon 4 verse 1 waxes lyrically about a beautiful woman with long hair — “How beautiful you are, my darling, your hair is like a flock of goats that has descended from Mount Gilead.”

Hair, particularly when it is long, is viewed globally as a standard of beauty. Certain races such as Indians, Chinese and Africans have been long glorified for the length, texture and colour of their hair.

While growing hair is generally non-problematic in many spheres, it becomes an issue when it contravenes the code of conduct in schools.

Growing long hair might be admirable and regarded as beautiful but some school authorities say a smart and presentable pupil is one that has their hair kept short and trimmed.

George Stark High School headmaster, Mr Masimba Mupavaenda, recently sparked debate on social media after he used a pair of scissors to plough through the hair of all learners who did not have “proper” haircuts when schools opened.

A video of Mr Mupavaenda cutting pupils’ hair went viral and generated a lot of debate with many people including Government officials and prominent activists, commenting in their personal capacities.

Mr Mupavaenda haphazardly cut the learners’ hair saying the school does not tolerate “stylish haircuts”.

The incident is not isolated. Many children have been sent back home for having the “wrong” hairstyle while others have been asked to cut their hair before they could be allowed to attend classes.

Some have argued that this is good in ensuring discipline among learners while others say haircuts are not important in the learning process.

In separate interviews, residents in Bulawayo expressed mixed feelings around the issue.

Mr Alex Sibanda from Thorngrove suburb said one’s opinion on hair depends on their background and which school they are sending their children to.

“I think this debate around whether children should keep long hair when going to school generally depends on one’s background as well as the type of school the child is going to. There are certain schools that allow pupils to keep their hair long and some that don’t allow it, hence the need to know what the school requires and follow that.

“When enrolling their children at certain schools, parents would’ve been made aware of the requirements at that school as well as the expectations. By signing the code of conduct of those schools, parents would be reflecting that they are in agreement with those terms and conditions which is why it’s surprising to hear them complain,” said Mr Sibanda.

He suggested that if parents have certain beliefs and wants, they should send their children to schools that are flexible and align with their beliefs.

Another parent, Mr Tafara Mhango said it is necessary for schools to ensure that their pupils are presentable.

“I don’t see schools enforcing their ground rules and wanting their pupils to be presentable as an abuse of pupils’ rights or mistreatment. Rather, I see it as a way through which the school teaches our children to be smart and better citizens of tomorrow. We should be in a position to follow suit as parents and advise our children to do as the schools say, but if we’re to oppose the schools we send our children to as parents, how do we expect our children to respect and adhere to the school rules,” he said.

Mr Mhango said the future of children and the youth lies in teaching them and setting examples as parents, hence the need to lead them well.

Mrs Millicent Dube however said parents are the ones who should decide what to do with their children’s hair.

“This issue of forcing our children to cut their hair is really unfair. While it may seem smart and presentable, this will not be the case with all children, especially girls. It may seem smart and formal for boys to keep their hair short and trimmed but for girls, it takes away the pride and honour of being female. If schools want their pupils to be presentable and decent, they should come up with a list of hairstyles allowed for girls,” said Mrs Dube.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education communications and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said schools have policies which govern them.

He said parents should be in a position to follow the school’s requirements.

Mr Ndoro said the Education Act was clear that every school should have a code of conduct aligned to the Bill of Rights.

“This code of conduct is supposed to be agreed upon and discussed by the parents, school authorities and the pupils themselves. There should be a lot of transparency and integrity in terms of dealing with any acts of misconduct,” said Mr Ndoro.

The natural hair movement has been sounded much as hair has long been an integral part of Black history. Natural styles such as cornrows, locs, and afros have been an expression of black culture for decades.

However, ideals deeply rooted in Eurocentrism and white supremacy have co-opted these styles, influencing how they’ve evolved.

Smoothed, straightened hair has become very desirable, and it’s evident in the trends that have been seen throughout history.

For most, natural hair means confidence and acceptance of who they are and what they have been given. – @Sagepapie14