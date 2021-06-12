Paris Hilton visits Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Famous American model, actress and singer Paris Hilton yesterday joined the long list of renowned international personalities who have been attracted by the Victoria Falls.

The prime travel destination is one of the Seven Wonders of the modern world and one of the biggest tourist drawcards on earth.

Media personality, businesswoman and socialite, Hilton is generally considered to be “famous for being famous”. The great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton – the founder of Hilton Hotels – Hilton is a hotel heiress and rose to fame through her appearances in the show ‘The Simple Life’.

She reportedly flew into Victoria Falls in the morning on a chartered flight and immediately disappeared as she sampled some tourism activities around the prime destination.

While confirming Hilton’s presence yesterday afternoon, some tour operators and tourism executives as well as news crews chased shadows trying to figure out her whereabouts and itinerary as there was no report of anyone actually seeing her.

Many knew about her presence after she posted some pictures, some showing her in a bush which could have been during a game drive while another looked like she was near the gorges.

In one of the pictures, she was standing close to a man whose identity could not be established.

Hilton was expected to fly out last night.

