Park and chill comes to Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama

An event dubbed “Park n Chill with The Expendables” is set to take place at Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama this Saturday, from 12pm till late.

Organised by 3D Events Management, Mduduzi Mdu Mdlongwa, this ongoing concept invites individuals to unwind and relax with friends in the comfort of their cars.

The event promises an electrifying atmosphere with a stage featuring a line-up of talented DJs, including DJ Eugy, DJ Mufali, DJ Gassy, DJ Wellyonz, and DJ Fu Envy.

These renowned DJs will be spinning soothing beats to cater to the diverse musical interests of attendees. Park n Chill encourages participants to bring their own cooler boxes, allowing them to enjoy their preferred refreshments throughout the event.

“There will be a stage with a line-up of DJs giving them soothing beats to their interest. They can expect some surprise from Zim- South African based DJs” Mdlongwa said.

Additionally, Sable Beer will be available on promotion, and there will be dollar deals on local beers, ensuring a variety of affordable options for attendees.

For those interested in bringing their own cooler boxes, a fee of US$10 will be charged.

Park n Chill has become a popular gathering for individuals seeking a unique and enjoyable experience. With its combination of talented DJs, refreshment deals, and the freedom to relax in the comfort of one’s car, this event is expected to draw a large crowd.

