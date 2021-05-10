Parliament agrees on land for civil servants

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

LEGISLATORS have called on the Government to consider incentivising civil servants with land among other readily available benefits.

In a rare show of unity, legislators from different parties agreed that for the development of the nation, civil servants should be incentivised with, among other things, land, houses, duty free services, free medical and funeral services.

A motion moved by Zanu-PF Bikita East legislator Cde Johnson Madhuku calling for the provision of non-monetary benefits such as land and vehicles for all Government workers provoked debate in the house.

The legislators from the different political parties were agreed that there is urgent need to address the plight of civil servants whose salaries they said were too low.

Zanu-PF Buhera South MP Cde Joseph Chinotimba bemoaned challenges faced by civil servants working in rural areas.

“They should negotiate for salary increase as a team. The salaries are inadequate, especially for those in rural areas. The exchange rate is US$1 to 130 RTGs and that is the rate that is being used by most shops in rural areas,” said Cde Chinotimba.

Zanu- PF Makoni North MP Cde James Munetsi said salaries being paid to teachers, nurses and doctors were too low.

“Salaries for civil servants are very low and as such they are not motivated to work. Govenment has promised to give non- monetary benefits such as land but is taking too long,”he said.

Another legislator Dr Thokozani Khupe of MDC-T said there is a need to improve civil servants’ salaries so that they are able to fend for their families.

“The sad reality right now is that our civil servants don’t have anything because their salaries are just too low. They cannot do anything meaningful with such poor salaries,” said Dr Khupe.

MDC Alliance Luveve legislator Stella Ndlovu said most civil servants cannot afford even basics including paying their medical expenses.

"Their plight needs urgent attention. What they need is a living wage to enable them to fend for their families," she said.