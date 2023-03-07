Breaking News
Parliament continues public education outreach

07 Mar, 2023 - 17:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Some of the outreach program in Chirumhanzu & Zvishavane Districts in the Midlands Province.

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe this week resumed its outreach programs to schools, where it seeks to bridge the rural-urban divide, and close the information gap that exists insofar as Parliamentary content is concerned.

This week the program continues with the Parliament of Zimbabwe having visited 6 schools on Monday.

The outreach program is tailored to allow for an enhanced educational experience for students.

Last week, Parliament through its outreach teams visited Midlands Province conducting public education for Primary and Secondary school students.

The schools are Shabani Mine Primary School, Zvishavane High School, Herentials College, Msena Primary School, Msena Secondary School, and Bushbark Primary School pupils.

 

