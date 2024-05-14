Parliament holds public hearings on Persons with Disabilities and Private Voluntary Organizations Amendment Bills

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Joint Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, and; Thematic Committee on Gender Development will this week hold public hearings on two bills which include the Persons with Disabilities (H.B.2,2023) and the Private Voluntary Organizations Amendment B (H.B. 2, 2024), from 13 t0 17 May.

In a statement, members of the public were invited to attend these meetings so their views are captured.

On Tuesday, Team A which covers the southern region will be in Bulawayo at the Lobengula Hall in the morning and then move to Selbourne Hotel in the Bulawayo central Business district in the afternoon.

The team will proceed to Gwanda on Wednesday and the meeting will be held at the Gwanda Constituency Hall while on Thursday the meeting will be held at Mucheke Hall in Masvingo.

‘On Friday the team will be at Mutapa Hall in Gweru during the meetings and all those who will be putting on military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges and political party regalia will not have access to the public hearing. The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations. Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to the Clerk of Parliament Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.”