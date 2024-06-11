Parliament launches caucus for people with disabilities

Parliament recently launched the caucus for persons with disabilities amid calls to amplify the perspectives and experiences of this often marginalised community so that it can actualize its aspirations in all sectors of the economy.

Speaking to stakeholders during its launch, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said like other caucuses, it has to be a powerful force for mindset change, a beacon of hope for the millions of people living with disabilities in the country.

“Through this parliamentary lobby and advocacy collective, the opportunity should arise to amplify the perspectives and experiences of this often marginalised community so that it can abundantly actualize its aspirations in all sectors of our economy without any apology at all.

“In addition to serving as a watchdog and monitoring the effectiveness of existing laws and policies related to disability rights, the Caucus is enjoined to work with Select Committees to hold the government accountable for its commitments and actions regarding the needs of people living with disabilities,” he said.

Mudenda said the caucus would act as a cross-cutting approach that guarantees the multidimensional tackling of the challenges faced by people living with disabilities wholesomely.

He said the Zimbabwean government recognizes persons living with disabilities as a vulnerable group that requires State interventions to empower and provide for their welfare.

“In that regard, the efforts of the Caucus must be in consonant with section 22 (1) of the Constitution which explicitly provides that: “The State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level must recognize the rights of persons with physical or mental disabilities, in particular their right to be treated with respect and dignity.”

“This holistic constitutional injunction must spur this Caucus towards making concerted efforts to work with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare through the attendant Portfolio Committee in robustly coming up with mitigatory measures to ameliorate the plight of persons living with disabilities,” he said.

He said the establishment of a dedicated department for Disability Affairs within the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare further undergirds the government’s commitment to addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by this vulnerable group.

Mudenda commended government partners Sightsavers, the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust and the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) for making the launch possible.

New Ziana