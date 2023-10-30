Parliament relocates to Mount Hampden

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE country’s Parliament secretariat will today relocate to the new US$200 million Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, Mashonaland West province with the relocation process expected to take two weeks.

The new Parliament Building was constructed by Shanghai Construction Group and sits on an area of 50 000m2.

It will comfortably accommodate joint sittings of the Senate and the National Assembly when necessary, compared to the old Parliament Building in the city centre which had become too small.

President Mnangagwa was officially handed over the imposing structure by the Chinese Government on Wednesday last week. The project was made possible by a grant from the Government of the People’s Republic of China through China Aid. Feasibility studies were carried out by the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design Company Limited in 2015.

It was designed by China SIPPR Engineering Group, and Shanghai Construction Group, a global construction behemoth was the contractor.

The Government of Zimbabwe also spent US$2,4 million towards enabling works to kick-start the project.

The designs for the New Parliament Building, which embody Zimbabwean culture and heritage enshrined in the Great Zimbabwe monument were completed and approved in October 2017. Works on the project commenced in November 2018 and were completed on May 27, 2022.

In a statement posted on its website, the Parliament of Zimbabwe confirmed the relocation from the Old building in Harare to the new one.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe wishes to inform all its valued stakeholders that it is relocating from the current building located in the Central Business District (CBD), to the new Parliament building located in Mt Hampden,” read the statement.

“This historic relocation follows the successful handover of the New Parliament Building by the People’s Republic of China to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe who subsequently handed it over to the Speaker of Parliament.”

The New Parliament is a magnificent and imposing edifice that symbolises the enduring cultural heritage, abiding values, hopes, aspirations and achievements of the Zimbabwean people.

Parliament said the relocation process, which begins today, is expected to take about two weeks.

“In that regard, some services provided by the Parliament of Zimbabwe may be temporarily interrupted or delayed during this relocation process. However, we will strive to ensure that critical services continue to be provided through our personnel stationed either at the CBD or the New Parliament Building offices,” read the statement.

“We wish to apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused by the relocation and we appeal to all stakeholders and the general public to bear with us during this transitional process. We remain committed to serving you better from our new premises.”

The New Parliament Building came as a result of Zimbabwe’s deliberate Look East Policy that was formulated out of the realisation that with illegal sanctions from Western countries in place, the country had to search for alternative partners for its development.

The new building is another milestone in this growing relationship which is based on win-win co-operation and mutual benefit.

The New Parliament Building brings with it opportunities that come with urban expansion, which opens up more space for the ever-increasing urban population of Harare.