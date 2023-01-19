Parliament submits report to President Mnangagwa

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the adopted report will be forwarded to the President after compilation of issues raised

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament has today handed over to President Mnangagwa its report on the preliminary delimitation report produced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) last month.

The handover at State House in Harare, was held in line with provisions of the Constitution.

The report was handed over to President Mnangagwa by the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda who was accompanied by the deputy president of Senate Lieutenant General Mike Nyambuya (Retired), Acting Clerk of Parliament Ms Helen.

Dingane and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The report was produced by an ad-hoc committee established by Parliament to analyse the preliminary delimitation report and also contained submissions by legislators during debate.

In his remarks after the receiving the report, President Mnangagwa said he will hand it over to ZEC to consider issues raised by Parliament tomorrow (Friday) as required by law. @TheHerald.