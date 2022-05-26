Parliament to hold feedback meetings on national budget

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and Expanded Committee on Sustainable Development will be holding feedback meetings on the 2022 National Budget from May 30 to June 3.

According to a Statement from Parliament four teams will be deployed to hold the consultative meetings.

Team A will cover Centenary, Mazowe, Rushunga, Wedza and Mudzi.

Team B will cover Harare, Zvimba, Gokwe, Chirumanzu and Chegutu while Team C will cover Binga, Tsholotsho, Bulawayo, Maphisa and Umzingwane.

Team D will cover Honde Valley, Rusape, Birchenough Bridge, Nyika, Zaka and Gutu.

“Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and Expanded Committee on Sustainable Development will be holding feedback meetings on the 2022 National Budget from 30 May to 3 June 2022. All those who will be putting on military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges and political party regalia will not have access to the public hearing. All Covid-19 protocols to be observed,” read the statement.

The portfolio committee is conducting the budget feedback consultations in line with section 141 of the Constitution.