Parliamentarians on outreach to meet people with disabilities

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

SENATORS Anna Shiri and Ishmael Moyo who represent persons with disabilities in Parliament are on a countrywide outreach to meet their constituency and appreciate their concerns.

This comes as the country has lined up meetings countrywide to consult citizens on the impending Disability Bill.

Sen Shiri and Sen Moyo were in Victoria Falls recently where people with disabilities expressed concern over absence of a vocational training facility in Matabeleland North and a social welfare office in the city which makes it difficult for them to access basic services.

Various organisations representing people with disabilities in the resort city, residents and political leaders attended the meeting.

Sen Shiri said people with disability should be included in economic activities so that they realise their potential and contribute to national development.

She encouraged them to attend Bill consultations so that they make a contribution to the crafting of policies that address their issues.

“We want to try and make sure that we reach every part of Zimbabwe as senators representing people with disability. Our constituency is nationwide so we have started a national outreach meeting our constituency to sensitise them and Members of Parliament and community leaders to make sure that rights of persons with disability are also recognised and they get service.

“We were in Victoria Falls for the first time since we were voted into office meeting our constituency and listening to their challenges and aspirations while also unpacking the Disability Bill. We want to see how best we can assist them to get equal opportunities so they participate meaningfully in the development of the country.

“Here in Victoria Falls we have heard that Matabeleland North has no vocational training centre while Hwange in particular has no social welfare office and people have to travel to Hwange for services which leaves them at a disadvantage as some cannot travel,” she said.

Sen Shiri, who walks with the aid of crutches, said efforts will be made through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to open an office in Victoria Falls because services have to go to the people.

“We will escalate these issues with the relevant Ministry because we cannot not have an office here. We want inclusive development and to achieve that we should leave noone behind,” she said.

Sen Moyo who is visually impaired encouraged people with disabilities to take advantage of opportunities at their disposal.

Founder of Abangane Shamwari Disability Organisation Ms Senzelwe Jubane said as civic society they were trying to complement Government is service provision.

Arise and Shine founder Reverend Travena Chichoni implored Government to strengthen social grants.

“People with disabilities are so depressed that they really need a social grant so they get empowered with projects. As organisations, we implore Government to activate social grants for the sake of our vulnerable members,” she said.

Participants appealed to Government for services to be brought closer to them,.

They said they want a health facility specifically for people with disabilities, arguing that they face discrimination at mainstream hospitals.

From Victoria Falls the senators met people with disability at Pashu Clinic, Binga before proceeding to Bulawayo. Other meetings are scheduled for Zezani In Gwanda, Beitbridge, Chiredzi, Chipinge, Mutare and Chiendambuya.