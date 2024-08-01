Parliamentary portfolio committee tours Umguza farms under land reform programme

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Parliamentary portfolio committee on Lands and Agriculture is in Umguza district as part of a nationwide tour of farms whose owners are beneficiaries of the land reform programme.

In Umguza they are touring Tendele farm owned by a Government employee Mr Charles Makhula with their second stop being at Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo.

“We are moving around the country checking on winter wheat farmers especially those on joint ventures and are beneficiaries of the Government’s land reform programme,” said the portfolio committee chairperson Mr Felix Maburutse.

Tendele farm owner Mr Makhula said he planted his wheat on 29 hectares and is set to start harvesting in late September to early October, where he is expecting about five tonnes per hectare.