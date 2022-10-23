Parly condemns political violence against women

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PARLIAMENT of Zimbabwe has expressed concern about politically motivated violence against women in the country.

This follows reports of political violence that rocked Matobo district recently ahead of council by-elections held yesterday.

Apart from the election in Ward 2 in Matobo, there was voting in Ward 4 in Insiza on the same day.

Police have said they have launched investigations into political violence where both Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members made reports of political violence in Matobo.

Speaking during a question and answer segment in Parliament last week, Gwanda South legislator Sipho Makone said women have been victimised.

MP Makone, who is also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services said women should be seen to be freely participating in politics without being intimidated.

“Mr. Speaker, on Saturday, 15th October 2022, it was the International Rural Women’s Day and we join the whole world in commemorating this day. It is my wish that we see more women becoming more involved in all societal spheres, be it economic and political, in line with Sustainable Development Goal Number 5 which speaks about gender equality.

“When looking at women in politics, I would like to actually bring it to your attention that women have been victimised in politics and we have seen pictures of women wearing their undergarments like bras, it is a violation of women’s rights,” said MP Makone.

She proposed that the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development be summoned to Parliament to address the House on the measures that are being taken to make sure that women participate in politics freely without being victimised.

“Women are now afraid of getting involved in politics. Again, I would like to also urge the Minister of Women’s Affairs to tell this House on what measures have been taken to assist women who have been victimised so far in politics, especially women in Matabeleland South Province,” said MP Makone.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda said the matter should be referred to the Gender Commission.

He implored the legislator to gather specific facts about the incidents and furnish the Gender Commission to investigate.

[email protected]