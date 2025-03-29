Parly Sports Committee meets BCC

Committee senior clerk Benson Ngwindingwa (left), Committee chairman Farai Jere (second from left) and Isaiah Mpofu Ministry of Sport deputy director general (third from left) and Dicta Khumalo the director of housing and social services

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport is meeting Bulawayo City Councillors this morning to get an appreciation of the local authority’s thrust in providing facilities.

Isaiah Mpofu, the Ministry of Sport deputy director general confirmed on Saturday morning.

The councillors and parliamentarians will visit Barbourfields Stadium.

Committee chairman Farai Jere and his Committee have been to Harare, Mutare, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Hwange and Victoria Falls getting an appreciation of the situation on the ground.

While enroute to Victoria Falls on Wednesday they toured Khumalo Hockey Stadium and Queens Sports Club.

Of wary is the dilapidation of facilities countrywide and promotion of bars at the expense of sport and recreation according to Jere.