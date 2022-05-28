Parly to start holding budget feedback meetings

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

PARLIAMENT is expected to, from Monday, start holding 2022 national budget feedback meetings across the country.

The consultation meetings will run for five days to give stakeholders an opportunity to give feedback on the implementation of the national budget.

Parliament is conducting the budget feedback consultations in line with section 141 of the Constitution.

Last November, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube presented a $927 billion budget in Parliament that was hailed as people- centred.

President Mnangagwa later assented to the legislation that operationalised the National Budget.

Anchored on the theme: “Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience”, the budget is expected to drive development in Matabeleland region and enhance its contribution to the mainstream economy and job creation.

Among the key projects in Matabeleland that received attention in the budget was the giant Lake Gwayi-Shangani project, which is the major component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, the US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion, the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation and construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam.

The Binga Airstrip rehabilitation and repair of damaged road infrastructure linking Bulawayo and surrounding regional district including major city roads, among other projects were also allocated funds.

The projects are at various levels of completion with some having recorded significant progress.

According to a notice from Parliament, four teams will be deployed to hold the consultative meetings.

“Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and Expanded Committee on Sustainable Development will be holding feedback meetings on the 2022 National Budget from 30 May to 3 June 2022.

All those who will be putting on military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges and political party regalia will not have access to the public hearing.

All Covid-19 protocols to be observed,” reads the notice.

Team A will cover Centenary, Mazowe, Rushinga, Wedza and Mudzi. Team B will cover Harare, Zvimba, Gokwe, Chirumanzu and Chegutu while Team C will cover Binga, Tsholotsho, Bulawayo, Maphisa and Umzingwane.

Team D will cover Honde Valley, Rusape, Birchenough Bridge, Nyika, Zaka and Gutu.

– @DubeMatutu.