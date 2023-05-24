Partial forex payments for NSSA pensioners

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has announced that pensioners’ allowances will be paid partly in foreign currency this month in order to cushion them from the economic challenges.

This comes as prices of basic commodities have escalated in local currency while they remain stable in forex.

In a notice on Wednesday, (NSSA) said the payments will be made through banks or Ecocash.

“NSSA beneficiaries will receive a portion of their monthly pension in US dollars for the month of June 2023. Beneficiaries with Econet lines will have the choice of receiving the USD component through Ecocash, or their usual bank accounts,” reads the notice.

NSSA has said it was also working towards incorporating other mobile money service providers for the payment modalities.

[email protected]