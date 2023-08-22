Parties ready for elections

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

POLITICAL parties have expressed their readiness for the harmonised elections tomorrow when Zimbabweans vote to elect the President, Members of the House of Assembly and councillors.

Eleven Presidential candidates representing 11 political parties will contest the elections.

These are President Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF, Mr Nelson Chamisa of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Ms Elisabeth Isabel Valerio (United Zimbabwe Alliance), Mr Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Mr Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Professor Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Mr Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Mr Wilson Harry Peter of DOP and Mr Douglas Mwonzora of MDC-T.

While Mr Mwonzora had pulled out of the race, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said his name will appear on the voters’ roll as he failed to beat the stipulated time for putting such a notice.

Campaigns have been going on without incidents of violence hence the prevailing peace and tranquility.

Zanu-PF continued to surpass records in drawing masses to its rallies ahead of the harmonised elections while emphasizing the need to embrace peace during the election period.

The ruling party’s Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo said Zanu-PF is the only party that can lead Zimbabwe.

“Zanu-PF will continue to rule because it is delivering on its election promises.The party is more than ready to defend the country’s independence and heritage on 23 August,” said Cde Moyo.

CCC chairman for Matabeleland North Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda expressed confidence that his party will win.

In Matabeleland North, political parties that have been visible on the ground are Zanu-PF, CCC, MDC-T, UZA and Zapu. UZA president, the only female Presidential candidate Ms Valerio who was recently cleared to contest said her party has been actively conducting “road rallies” introducing people to a journey of hope and transformation.

She said UZA has been making waves in political landscape to challenge the status quo and that her party had formed formidable structures despite challenges.

Zapu representative in Victoria Falls Mr Bukhwa Msimanga who is contesting the Ward 8 seat in the resort city, said his party is ready for the election and has made enough preparations across the country.

Mr Givemeagain Moyo, who is MDC-T councillor and aspiring candidate for Kachechete ward in the Hwange Rural District Council said:

“As a party we are ready and I feel it’s easy to win the election as we have done a lot on the ground.

"We have managed to champion development projects like water, roads, health and food security."