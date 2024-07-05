Partitioning of city buildings divides Bulawayo councillors

One of the buildings partitioned into lettable units in Bulawayo

AS Bulawayo continues to record an increase in the partitioning of city centre buildings into mini-complex facilities to accommodate small to medium business operators, the Bulawayo City Council says the unregulated trend is compromising the city’s development standards with potential service delivery risks.

The city council has noted that the unchecked growth of the remodelled commercial properties could lead to challenges in maintaining infrastructure and ensuring the orderly development of the central business district.

Its warning highlights the need for stricter regulations and oversight to ensure commercial activities align with the city’s long-term development goals and infrastructure capabilities.

Lately, Bulawayo has witnessed a rapid increase of uncontrolled lettable shops in the central business district with the councillors saying, if left unchecked, the development is likely to endanger the city’s growth.

The trend of partitioning buildings and warehouses is rising in Bulawayo and other cities, driven by the increasing demand for workspace from small to medium-scale enterprises.

The new model is also benefiting the construction sector and its supply chain, generating employment opportunities.

Many buildings in city business districts are fast being transformed into small cubicles for leasing purposes, reflecting the growing popularity of mini shopping malls of varying sizes across different locations.

While acknowledging the evolving business landscape, councillors are concerned that the proliferation of lettable shops is compromising city standards.

They proposed the implementation of a zoning system to restore sanity in the city arguing that the emergence of numerous small shops is a threat to established businesses, while stressing the importance of reducing congestion in the business district to maintain infrastructure integrity.

This comes at a time when the council is battling to control the overwhelming number of vendors who have flooded the city’s streets and pavements and are engaged in daily battles with municipal police.

According to the Town Lands and Planning Committee report tabled before the full council meeting on Wednesday, councillors expressed mixed feelings regarding the partitioning of buildings.

Contributing to the discussion, Clr Ashton Mhlanga, said lettable unit shops should only be allowed between First Avenue and Leopard Takawira Avenue including between Lobengula Street and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street.

Clr Adrian Redani Moyo was of a different opinion and suggested that the council should implement a zoning system. He proposed that applications for lettable unit shops should not be considered until the policy was reviewed.

“The reviewing of the policy on lettable unit shops should provide zones and also indicate how much revenue was being collected by the council,” reads part of the report.

Clr Suzan Sithole concurred with Clr Moyo, saying more information should be provided when reviewing the policy on lettable unit shops.

“The establishment of lettable unit shops should be controlled to prevent the city from looking like a growth point in the next coming five years,” said Clr Sithole.

Deputy Mayor Clr Edwin Ndlovu said there was no need to completely ban the establishment of lettable unit shops.

He suggested that applications should be considered individually on their merits.

“Council should monitor closely the materials used for partitioning and avoid the use of substandard materials. In Harare, lettable unit shops have been established in the central business district. Enforcement should be done,” said Clr Ndlovu.

Other councillors felt that it was prudent for the local authority to deal with individual applications rather than imposing a blanket ban.

They noted that the establishment of the small shops is in response to the prevailing micro-economic climate.

During the meeting, it was further noted that some building owners were remodelling their properties without first seeking the council’s approval.

According to councillors, the policy should establish the number of ablution facilities needed depending on the building’s carrying capacity.

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) representative, Mr Michael Ndiweni, said partitioned shops mirror evolving business models.

He said partitioned shops are an integral part of the new economy in Bulawayo and beyond, underscoring the importance of using appropriate materials that meet the required standards.

“The reality is that this is the new economy in Bulawayo and the country at large and partitioned shops cannot be wished away,” said Mr Ndiweni.

“The question should be what materials people are using when remodelling these structures so that they meet the standards set by the local authority.

“Those who partition their shops should meet sanitary requirements. If the partitioned shop has about 100 occupants, the ablution facilities must be consummate with occupants of the building.”

Mr Ndiweni insisted that those dividing their shops must adhere to sanitary requirements, and urged the council to develop responsive policies that align with the changing economic landscape.

He suggested that the council should consider direct licensing of tenants to ensure a fair revenue distribution.

Mr Ndiweni also said there is a need to involve the rent board to regulate rental prices and safeguard tenants from exorbitant charges.