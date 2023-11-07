Parts of Northend in power blackout due to cable fault

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

Parts of Northend suburb in Bulawayo are without electricity following a cable fault.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said work is underway to restore power along Selous Avenue, Heany Avenue, Queens Street and surrounding areas.

The power outage occurred on 6 November 2023.

“Affected residents advised to treat all the circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement.