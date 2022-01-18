Party continues as Byo awaits more SA acts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

JUST when revellers thought the partying was done since the festive season has come to an end, little did they know, November and December were only teasers to more interesting shows.

Bulawayo is indeed the country’s party central with shows held in the city last year being testament. To keep the momentum going, event promoters are not resting as they have already lined up shows for this year, starting this month.

To kick-start the year, a series of shows featuring South African acts have been lined up with Mlindo The Vocalist being added onto the mix following the announcement of the Scorpion Kings duo of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small last week.

Mlindo The Vocalist, an artiste who gained notable recognition following his debut single “Amablesser” is billed to perform at Umguza Yacht Club on January 30 and will share the stage with his South African counterparts, Howard Gomba and Nuiko The Great. Zimbabwean songstress Tynie Smart is the only local performing act. On the decks will be DJs Nospa, Eugy, Teekay, Molfy and DJ Lexxie.

Organiser of the show Archiford Zhanje said the show will be more of a family affair as they want it to appeal to all age groups.

“This will be a family show starting from 2pm meaning even the young ones can come through during the day to watch the South African star in action.

For someone who has performed in the city before, we hope people will come in numbers as his appearance is by public demand thus fans should gear up for a great show,” said Zhanje.

Music lovers are set to be in for a great treat as the 26-year-old musician who made his maiden appearance in the City of Kings three years ago has had a great show of his career since being discovered in 2018 by DJ Maphorisa who spotted him singing his hit song, Midnight Starring.

Born Lindokuhle Magedezi, the artiste, after being discovered by DJ Maphorisa on Twitter, was signed to his label BlaqBoy Music before later signing with Universal Music Africa.

That same year, he was featured on Sun-El Musician’s song “Bamthathile” which became a hit in various South African radio stations, reaching the top on local charts. He then released “AmaBlesser” which featured and was produced by DJ Maphorisa.

The song eventually became a hit and was certified four-times platinum by RiSA in 2019. As he rose to prominence, Mlindo helped his family by concluding the disadvantages they faced. He managed to hire a house for his brother, and helped his unemployed mother.

However, it remains to be seen if the artiste will give revellers value for money as he left many in the city disappointed the last time he was here. This was because his performance, approximately 30 minutes, was too brief.