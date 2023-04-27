Party like no other!

Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and his deputy Barbara Rwodzi at last year’s carnival

Melissa Mpofu

The stage is set for the annual Victoria Falls Carnival which comes to life tomorrow in the resort city with organisers promising to deliver a new experience that will definitely leave a lasting impression.

The carnival which is taking place in Victoria Falls and Livingstone will see 30 artistes drawn from “all corners of Africa” perform. Among these are Oskido, Musa Keys, Enzo Ishall, Khoisan, Mac G & Sol, Anita Jaxson, Black Motion, LKG, Mafikizolo, Top Cheri, DJ Rimo, DJ Nospa, DJ Liz, Jah Prayzah and 9umba Toss Mdoovar.

The artistes are set to entertain the thousands of patrons expected to throng the Elephant Hills Resort and Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort from tomorrow up to Sunday.

Vibrant Botswana MC, Loungo Andre Pitse is returning to host the event alongside local MC, Mtkay Ntwana. Those attending the event will have to be on the lookout as Pitse will not only be responsible for the main stage as he will be roaming at the event with BTV’s Pula Power who are set to make their own after-movie.

Kicking off festivities tomorrow will be a Sunset Cruise, however, it is exclusive to VIP ticket holders. Thereafter, there will be an exclusive event on the river bank at Pure Africa with a performance from Black Motion. From 7pm, the main party begins at the Elephant Hills. Opening the event will be GWash10 with more performances from Anita Jaxson, Alyn Sano, Top Cheri, Khoisan, Mafikizolo, Musa Keys and Black Motion. DJ Tashinga will close off the event.

On Saturday, there will be performances from Just Drey, RenoLife, Boity, Han-C, Mi Casa, Jah Prayzah, CKay, Oskido, MacG & Sol, with Toss and Crew set to end the second day’s performances.

The last day, Sunday will be a day for locals to shine as it will have performances from DJ Liz, Andrea The Vocalist, DJ Nospa, Enzo Ishall, Mokoomba, Doll Ya Mama, LKG, Nitefreak and DJ Rimo.

It is going to be an action-packed weekend in the resort city as more exciting exclusive events have been lined up to ensure that attendees are kept well entertained during the duration of the event. On Saturday afternoon, there will be an exclusive event hosted by SA media personality Boity. Themed “Boity’s Signature Pool Party” the event will be held at the Elephant Hills Resort. It will feature performances by Oskido, Nkosiminator, Stanlit, Tashinga and Mdoovar & 9umba. This party is one not to miss as it was a hit at last year’s carnival.

Speaking ahead of the carnival, Boity said: “Vic Falls Carnival 2023 is back and I cannot wait to be part of it again! If last year’s BT Signature pool party was anything to go by, I cannot wait for this coming one.”

On Sunday, there will be another special event in the form of Munch & Sip which will be making its second appearance at the carnival. The food festival taking place at Zambezi House on Sunday afternoon will be headlined by Gweru-based musical outfit, The Travellers Band who rocked Munch & Sip in Bulawayo last year.

The Travellers Band is expected to perform at 5:30pm and will be joined on stage by Evoke, Jills, Stephen of Kent, Nikki Newlands, Fakeano, and Apollo. The event will end at 6:30pm to allow people to make their way to the carnival.

In an interview from Livingstone yesterday where the crew was setting up, event founder, Craig Bright said it is all systems go.

“Preparations have been going exceptionally well although it’s been very challenging with the Transform Africa Summit underway at the same time. But, we’re getting there and things are looking good as far as production is concerned. It’s just that moving people around has been really tough.”

Performing artistes, Bright said will start arriving today.

“Everybody is slowly moving in. Our production teams are in, as well as some media so it’s very exciting.”

The stage in Vic Falls, Bright said is looking huge. He said the event is going to be a new experience as they have gone the extra mile and will be doing amazing visuals this year.

“We’ve got projectors that we’ve flown in from South Africa which are sort of the best in the world so there’s going to be video mapping on the stage. There are also going to be lasers, fire, and aerial dancers hanging from the stage.

“It’s going to be something that people have never seen in this country or Zambia. So it’s going to be a brand new experience for everyone who attends,” Bright said.

Those intending to look for accommodation now, Bright said may be dealt a major blow as it is “pretty much sold out”.

He went on to encourage people to pre-purchase tickets saying when they reach their capacity, they will be sold out meaning no tickets will be sold.

“Pre-purchasing makes it faster for people when they reach the venue as all they’ll need is to get their tickets scanned so they get their wristbands. I really advise people to pre-purchase tickets.”

Security at the event, Bright said, is going to be very tight this year due to the ongoing summit.

“Obviously, we have ministers and delegates attending the Transform Africa Summit so there’s going to be security everywhere. So please don’t come to the event if you don’t have a ticket.”

Turning to the event in Livingstone, Bright said the setup is also looking amazing, promising to be a party like no other.

“Things are looking amazing this side. It’s been smooth sailing and wonderful working with the Zambian crew.”

Quizzed if the Victoria Falls border will be open after-hours for the convenience of attendees who may want to attend either event from the two countries, Bright said they are working on the modalities.

“There are provisions. We’re literally one signature away from getting the borders opened for the entire weekend 24/7 so that people can move freely between the two countries. This is very close to being signed and we’re almost there,” he said.

Locals and visitors wanting to cross over to party in Zambia, Bright said, will need to carry their passports.

“Definitely people will need passports, but there’ll be enough staff to manage their travel between the two countries.”

Ticket-holders for the local event, he said, will need to pay an extra amount to enter the Livingstone festival.

“There will be a discounted day pass for everyone who crosses over. They will pay 50% of the day pass.”