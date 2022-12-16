Party till you drop at Kings and Queens festival

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Following the successful staging of the HCM Festival in Bulawayo earlier this month, yet another event that is promising to light up Bulawayo’s entertainment scenes – the Kings and Queens Festival – takes place tomorrow.

Revellers are more than prepared and local artistes are raring to perform at the highly-anticipated gig that is taking place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 4, where the HCM Festival was held.

Ghanama hit-maker Makhadzi from Limpopo is billed to perform alongside locals Magwaza, Mzoe7, Boocy, Ma9nine, Insimbi ZeZhwane and Fab G Mshanakagogo.

Speaking ahead of the event, the artistes said they are raring to perform at the event that will serve as a celebration of the launch of the much-awaited TV station, Keyona TV.

Magwaza said he will use the platform to give the audience a taste of his new song titled Ebenezer.

“I call upon all the kings and queens to come in their numbers so that we can all be happy as they watch me perform my new single titled Ebenezer live. Many thanks to KeYona TV which has merged great musicians with this event,” said the Kokotsha hit-maker.

Mzoe7 who has been instrumental in promoting music from the city said: “The line-up is amazing as it consists of artistes from all genres, giving us a very mixed audience, something that has never been done before. I’m ready to stage an electrifying performance that people haven’t experienced in a lifetime.

They should expect new moves and fashion sense.

“Above all, I’m grateful to those who supported us throughout the year, and shout out to Keyona TV for this opportunity.”

Excited to be one of the queens rocking the stage, fast-rising songstress-cum-dancer Boocy shared her excitement ahead of tomorrow’s gig as well as the launch of Keyona.

“I’m looking forward to finally having a platform for local talent and productions (Keyona TV). We’ve been watching SABC for relatable content for a very long time and that’s about to change. Above all, I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with Makhadzi.

“All thanks Keyona TV for making the impossible, be possible,” said Boocy.

Fab G MshanakaGogo who has been setting trends with his amazing local productions was also over the moon with the new possibilities that will come with the launch of Keyona TV.

“I’m happy that we finally have a platform that’s set to support local artistes. Being part of the festival’s line-up has given me more exposure and it’ll definitely help grow my brand. Keyona TV is the platform that we’ve been eager to have as local artistes and I’m more than excited to be a part of it,” said Fab G.

Judging from the list of performers, it is safe to advise one to bring in an extra pair of shoes because people are likely to break their shoes as they shift from changing gears with Makhadzi to Insimbi ZeZhwane’s high-energy dances hence, one pair will likely not suffice.