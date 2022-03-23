Party with DJ Sbu after Hustlers Summit

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ORGANISERS of the upcoming Hustlers Summit have said all is set for the two-day business symposium slated for Bulawayo on Thursday and Friday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Renowned South African music and business guru Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope will be the guest speaker and headline act at the event.

DJ Sbu will complement a six-man facilitating team that includes local female rapper Awa Khiwe, Chill Mpemba, Farai Gundani, Arthur Evans as well as Nkosana George Mazibisa at the business extravaganza.

The Hustlers Summit will be held under the theme, “Ignite, Inspire, Innovate” and will be targeting students, start-ups and those involved in the arts industry.

Gift Ndlovu, a member of MatLive Hub, the organisers of the symposium, said it is all systems go for the inaugural summit.

“Preparations for the Hustlers Summit are going well and we’re ready to host the event. We’re optimistic about holding a successful programme and I would like to call upon all hustlers to come through and learn the trade from the very best in the business

“The summit will spark innovation collaborations among start-ups; bring together our day-to-day heroes who are hustlers in the streets and small corners as well as backyard captains of industry to meet with big corporate players such as bank CEOs and managers. This one is not to be missed,” Ndlovu said.

He said the two-day event will start with a breakfast meeting with captains of industry led by DJ Sbu followed by lessons from facilitators.

The Remember When It Rained singer will also tour rich historical sites in Bulawayo during a township tour.

On Friday, an after-party of the summit that will be in the form of a Hustlers Summit Music Concert will be headlined by DJ Sbu. Local acts DJs Nospa, Crazy Dee, Mzoe and Skaiva with musicians Master Zhoe, Mzoe 7, Msiz’kay and Fab G are set to complete the set.

DJ Sbu shared how excited he is to be coming down to Zimbabwe.

“I’m excited because after a very long time I’m going back to Zimbabwe. I haven’t been there in about three or four years and I’m going there with my sister Farai Gundani who is a Harvard graduate, business speaker as well as Eric Khumalo.

“I’m looking forward to interacting and having a great time meeting other hustlers, founders, authors, entrepreneurs and inspirational people. It’s always nice to meet and share ideas to see how we can move our continent of Africa forward.

“So guys in Zim, make sure you come and learn from all of these incredible speakers that I’ll be with,” said DJ Sbu.

He confirmed that he will be performing at the after-party saying people should look forward to it as he has new music.

“I’ll be deejaying and people should look forward to the after-party as I have new great music coming out. I’ll be dropping a new song called Maru a pula on all digital platforms next week and will be celebrating this in Zimbabwe over our talk.”

The Hustlers Summit will be live-streamed on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and is set to be held every year. – @eMKlass_49