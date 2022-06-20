Party with rockstar Babongile Sikhonjwa tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Fun lovers in Bulawayo are going to be treated to a Monday like no other as Bulawayo’s much-loved rockstar, Babongile Sikhonjwa will be celebrating his 46th birthday at the Red Cafe tonight.

The gig dubbed Babongile Sikhonjwa Birthday Celebration will feature performances from Band Fusion with DJ Keitho, DJ Nospa and DJ Eugy taking care of the business on the decks.

The party is expected to kick off at 4pm.

A cheerful Sikhonjwa said he was grateful for another year added saying he has decided to celebrate the gift of life with patrons at his establishment.

“I’m grateful for the gift of life and as a way of showing my gratitude, I’ll be celebrating this milestone with my friends and fans. I urge people to come in numbers as it’s going to be a fun party on a Monday,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire