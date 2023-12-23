Pascar Ncube to launch sixth book

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

MANY social problems stem from family dynamics, and IsiNdebele author Pascar Ncube has written a book to compare how parental difficulties were handled in the past and now and to emphasize the perils of harbouring secrets.

“Imfihlo yomndeni” will be launched at Phindanjalo Restaurant in Tsholotsho today (Saturday) and will open readers to a world of complex family dynamics.

“The book is about a man who discovered later in his life that he was not the biological father of his 3 children when they were already grown up. Other family members like his aunty very well knew that he was infertile, so they introduced his cousin to his wife to play his role for reproduction purposes. 3 children were born and given names which later started to give him questions. Community members started to mock him in some community gatherings that he is not the real father to his children.

“This thing haunted him and gave him sleepless nights. His first born was called Secret which means ‘Imfihlo’ in isiNdebele. Third born was called ‘Mpambaniso’ which means mistake in English. He later questioned his wife about the names of their children thus when a war started in this family leading to (him) burning the homestead of his cousin out of anger,” explained Ncube.

The author of the book draws comparisons and contrasts between the lifestyles of the past and now.

Ncube claims that in the past, when a man was impotent, the family would follow cultural customs that permitted one family member to assume his conjugal duty in to ensure procreation and to uphold the man’s and his family’s dignity and legacy.

This culture subsequently had a bad effect on this family in the book. Later, the man mistreated his children physically, sexually, and emotionally in an attempt to exact revenge on his wife and his cousins for what he perceived to be their deceit.

“Imfihlo yomndeni” which is published under the Ingwalo Ezingasoze Zabuna Publishers banner lays bare the ill-effects of Gender Based Violence.

Besides “Imfihlo yomndeni” Ncube’s canon includes Ilifa lezithutha lidliwa yizihlakaniphi (2018), Ikhuba lomunye alilandima (2019), Ugugu lozandile (2020), Okulempondo akufihlwa emgodleni (2021), and Izilingo Zomhlaba.

Ncube believes in collaboration and has published works for other authors under Ingwalo Ezingasoze Zabuna Publishers and these include Philani Gama for his book, Mntanami Vuka Uzilwele (2019), Liseli Nyathi for her book Amathambo Kababa, and Impi Yamawele (2020), Patient Ndumiso Sokhela KaMbalamuntu’s IGoli inzima and Impilo kaZakithi (2019), Phelelani Ndlovu’s Ezalelwe esibayeni ngeyakho (2020), Belladonna Moyo’s Isiko and Ngangithi luthando (2023), Prince Sibanda’s Inkunzi yomthakathi (2023), Godknows Ngwenya’s Konakele (2023), and Silethubuhle Gumpo’s Inyembezi Zentandane (2022).

He has worked on an anthology with other authors. The literary works include, Umthombo Wenkondlo with Abahayi Benkondlo and Umhlaba wenkohlakalo with Abalondolozi Bolimi which were both published in 2020.

Ncube is accelerating without slowing down and is already collaborating with Phathisani Dube on our literary project, which is scheduled for publication in February. – @MbuleloMpofu