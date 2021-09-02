Passenger pushed out of moving vehicle after being robbed at knifepoint

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

SIX men who are still at large, robbed a passenger of valuables worth more than US$400 at knifepoint before pushing him out of their vehicle.

The complainant (23), who was not named, was offered transport to Nkulumane by his attackers at the corner of Fort Street and 10th Avenue at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube confirmed the robbery.

“We are investigating a robbery of a passenger who was robbed by six unknown men,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the complainant was waiting for transport in the city centre when a white Toyota Ipsum, registration number unknown, stopped and offered him transport to Munyoro, Nkulumane.

He said the driver drove along Fort Street into Plumtree Road and when the vehicle passed Stanbic Bank, one of the accused persons, who was seated behind, grabbed the complainant by the collar and placed a knife on his throat.

“The other accused persons grabbed the laptop bag which contained a Dell laptop, Samsung galaxy s7 cell phone, necklace and 2 power banks from the complainant’s shoulder.

“The driver then turned the car and drove along Stourbridge Road and entered the old CSC site where they pushed the complainant out of the vehicle. The driver reversed the car and drove towards the city centre,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the complaint reported the robbery at Donnington Police Station. No arrest was made.

He said the total value of the stolen good was US$425 and investigations are still in progress.

“We would like to warn members of the public against boarding unregistered motor vehicles commonly known as mushikashika as this makes them prone to robberies,” said Insp Ncube.

Last year, a Honda Fit driver from Bulawayo allegedly teamed up with two accomplices and robbed a passenger of cash at knife point before forcing him to jump from their moving vehicle.

