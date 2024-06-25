Passengers cheat death after Inter Africa bus catches fire

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

AN Inter Africa bus caught fire and was burnt to ashes this morning along the Masvingo- Mutare Highway

In a statement on Instagram, StarFM said all passengers escaped without injuries.

According to one of the passengers, the fire started from the engine before it engulfed the whole bus.

