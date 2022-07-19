Passengers steal $30 000 from Zupco kombi

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THIEVES pounced on a Zupco kombi in Bulawayo and got away with $30 000 and US$30 and mobile phones on Sunday morning.

The three suspects, who are still at large, according to police, boarded the Zupco kombi in Cowdray Park at around 5.30am.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred on 17/07/22 at around 0530 hours in Cowdray Park, where three unknown suspects who had been offered a lift in a ZUPCO kombi snatched a satchel with company cash amounting to ZWL$30 000, US$30 and two cellphones from the conductor before vanishing into the darkness,” posted police on their Twitter page.

Last year, a Bulawayo-based Zupco company employee was arrested for stealing $3 240 from his employer.

Police in Bulawayo arrested Benson Nyandoro (27) for a case of theft which occurred at Zupco Khami Rd on September 14, 2021.

The suspect was captured on CCTV while stealing cash of $3 240, R70 and US$3 from a workmate’s bag which was left on top of the counter.

In Harare last year, police arrested a security guard suspected of gunning down a 22-year-old woman conductor on a Zupco-franchised bus at Kadada Shops in Dzivarasekwa 4.

The suspect is alleged to have snatched her bag of fare money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi named the arrested man last night as Campion Marowa (35).

The recovered 38 Astra Revolver had two spent cartridges, meaning it had been fired twice before recovery.

The suspected gunman was arrested a few hours after the incident, by CID homicide detectives in Harare investigating the murder.

Conductor Joyce Kuzhumbwa started work on July 1 last year for Lofombo bus operating under the Zupco franchise.

She was killed when the bus was dropping off its last four passengers and initial reports suggest the gunman was the last passenger getting off the bus.

Marowa appeared in court on murder charges last year.