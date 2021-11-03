Passion Java spearheads Roki’s revival through medley of songs

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

PASSION JAVA (real name Panganai Java) has lately been on a mission to revive one of urban grooves pioneers Rockford ‘Roki’ Josphats’ career.

Under Passion Java Records, Roki, who had taken a hiatus from music has emerged and released singles that have taken people down memory lane when Roki was at his prime.

Yesterday, Passion Java Records’ YouTube account posted a medley of Roki’s recently-released songs and the mix has passed the 65 000 mark (at the time of writing) on viewership.

Some of the songs that are on the medley include Zviriko, Screenshot and the famous Patati Patata which features Congolese rumba sensation, Koffi Olomidé and Tanzanian musician Rayvanny.

Also, Roki’s choreography is on show in the video. It is only a matter of time before we can strongly conclude that BaSky is back and here to stay. – @eMKlass_49