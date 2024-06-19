Passion Link bus death toll rises

Online Reporter

THE death toll of the Passion Link Coaches that caught fire and burnt Anglican Diocese of Manicaland pilgrims on Sunday, has risen to nine.

The incident that occurred at the 26 kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanzara Road, around 7PM had killed eight and injured 13 others.

Government has since cancelled the operating licence for Passion Link Coaches describing the bus as unroadworthy.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, said the company’s licence was being withdrawn because the bus was being driven without a certificate of fitness. Both the owner of the company and the bus driver will be prosecuted.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged drivers to avoid recklessly overtaking along road curves.

“The death toll has risen to nine in a fatal road traffic accident in which a Passion Link bus caught fire at the 26 kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanzara Road on 16th June 2024 at around 1900 hours. The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores drivers to observe all road rules and regulations and avoid recklessly overtaking along road curves when observation and judgement is clearly affected,” said Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Ten other passengers were injured — three of them seriously and these were rushed to Rusape General Hospital, where authorities said they were recuperating.

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Stewart Karembo, said six people were still admitted while one was transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare for further management, after sustaining 40 percent body burns.

Three other victims were treated and discharged.

The accident occurred on Sunday at around 7pm near Gandanzara Business Centre, about 44km along the Nyabadza-Gandanzara Road. The pilgrims were returning to their rural homes in Sherukuru in Mutasa District.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bus had 66 passengers on board when it caught fire, and 58 managed to escape while eight were presumed dead.

The bus experienced several mechanical faults along the way, including a faulty clutch, and on approaching the 26km peg along the road, passengers noticed smoke coming out of the engine and alerted the driver, Ray Donald Mugari (40), who promptly stopped to investigate the source of the smoke.

Mugari allegedly opened the engine cover inside the bus near the passengers’ door, and immediately a ball of fire engulfed the whole bus.

Mugari and 57 other passengers escaped from the burning bus through the door and emergency exit windows, while eight people were trapped inside and burnt to death.

A forensic team from the police headquarters was on the ground, together with local emergency teams to identify and arrange the bodies for positive identification.