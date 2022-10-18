Passport queues to be outlawed to stop open defaecation

scores of Passport seekers queue at the passport office ( file pic)

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Chronicle Reporter

SLEEPING overnight in queues at the passport office in Bulawayo may soon be outlawed, if the city’s councillors have their way.

The city fathers are disgusted by people using the open space as toilets at night.

People who are applying for passports start camping at the registry office a day before.

By the time it starts getting dark, laughter and chatter surrounds the area with a few fires to keep insects away and people warm.

As soon as one approaches the passport office along 10th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street a strong stench of urine assails the nose.

One easily smells and sees human waste on the corners and under trees near the registry.

During a recent meeting, Councillor Frank Javangwe of Ward 13 raised concern over fouling at the Passport Office.

The Councillor suggested that the local authority should set up mobile toilets in front of the registry.

Other councillors did not agree with this notion and proposed that sleeping outside the registry must be made illegal.

Cllr Mlandu Ncube of Ward 1 said it was not prudent for council to erect the toilets as it was not their responsibility.

He advised that the relevant Government department should be approached.

“The relevant Government department should be encouraged to operate within the stipulated working hours. People should not be seen outside the offices after working hours are over,” he said.

People in Bulawayo and those from outside the city have resorted to sleeping on the queues outside the registry offices hoping they will be offered help first.

This has been happening for years.

