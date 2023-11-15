Pastor Barak elated as he receives first BAA nomination for Outstanding Gospel Artiste

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Gospel musician Pastor Barak has received his first Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) nomination and expressed his excitement about it.

He is nominated in the category of Outstanding Gospel Artiste/Act and is competing against Vusa Mangena, Everton Mlalazi, and Snowy.

Pastor Barak is overjoyed about his nomination, as it symbolises excellence in the Matabeleland region.

He said, “I never saw this coming, and I’m still surprised. Being recognised in your own city is very encouraging. I am overwhelmed and excited to be among the nominees, and I give glory back to God.”

Pastor Barak is hopeful of winning the award. – @mthabisi_mthire