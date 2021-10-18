Pastor Barak gets Mozambique nod

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak’s latest offering Wavuma is playing popular as it is topping local and regional radio stations.

Over the weekend, the album’s title track was played on Radio Mozambique (96,6 FM) during a show that was hosted by DJ Cuba, a DJ who once visited the country and appreciated its music.

Wavuma is a unique and soul-touching album comprised of seven songs – Qina, Angimboni Omunye, Uthando Lwakho, Wavuma, Famba NaJesu, Umkhuleko and Bayashada.

Locally, the album, has been receiving airplay on Skyz Metro FM

According to Pastor Barak, the album was produced to appeal to the international market. He said he is overwhelmed with the response that the album is getting.

“Having my album played on a Mozambique radio station means I’ve achieved what I sought when I recorded this album and this has been through the support of my fans.

“I was pleasantly surprised to discover that we managed to clinch the number three spot on the Skyz Metro FM charts. This is something that I cherish and I’m indebted to my followers for the support they’re giving through listening to God’s messages through music,” said Pastor Barak. – @mthabisi_mthire