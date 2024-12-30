Pastor Barak readies 5th album release

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Gospel musician Pastor Barak is hard at work in the studio, preparing his fifth album, which is set for release by March.

The album, titled Uphakeme, is a follow-up to a string of his notable works, including Jerusalem, Yimi Lo, Wavuma, Bayethe, and Hlala La.

Uphakeme features tracks such as Chidadiso, Zungikhumbule Nkosi, Jesus is Mine, Rudo rwaJesu, Uphakeme, He’ll Make a Way, Hlala La, and a wedding track, Sizobashadisa.

Pastor Barak explained that it has taken him some time to release this powerful compilation, as all the songs are a response to his personal life experiences.

“I have seen the hand of God in my life, fighting for me in battles known and unknown. I am very proud of my God because now I don’t need anyone to explain to me that He loves me. I am evidence of God’s love. What the enemy meant for evil, God has turned it around for my good.

“Every track carries a message of advice. It is my tradition that all my albums include a wedding track. I love families and to see people in love because that’s where the church begins,” said Pastor Barak.

