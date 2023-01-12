Pastor Barak readies 8th album release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak is putting the final touches to his eighth album which is due for release next month.

The album that is yet to be named will be a follow-up to Wavuma which continues to break ground in the mainstream media.

Tracks on the forthcoming album include No Hunger in heaven, Zvibvunze, Ngiyinto Yakho, Vuka Jonah, Busa Nkosi, Wedding track and How Great Thou Art.

Said Pastor Barak: “I’m still finalising the release date but it’ll be early February as I’m now doing touch-ups at the studio. It’s my culture that in every album, I include a wedding track, and this time, we have a house/Amapiano track titled Londolozela umama.

“The album is giving me a hard time choosing a title track because all the songs qualify. The tracks are full of encouraging songs that are powerful in their own accord.”

Recapping the past year, Pastor Barak said it was a fruitful one. He thanked members of the public for the support that they gave him.

The album Wavuma was a hit and topped most radio charts. Tracks Wavuma, Qina and Uthando Lwakho made it to the Top 50 hit songs on Classic 263 and Star FM.

“I’m thankful for the love and support from my followers. I’d like to appreciate all radio stations and the presenters who received my music with warm hands and gave me the platform to display my God-given talent and ministry.

“Above all, I’m proud of my genuine fans for their support throughout the year. Last year was indeed a great year as I had an amazing experience sharing the stage with award-winning musicians – Everton Mlalazi, Jonah Chivasa, Minister Lindani, Mai Mwamuka, Lorraine Stot, Takesure Zama, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Canaan Nyathi and Takkie Ndou among others,” Pastor Barak said.

As fans wait for the release of the new album, they will be kept entertained by the Live performance of Wavuma Experience Concert that was held last year. The DVD is set to be released this month. – @mthabisi_mthire