Pastor Barak reflects on a busy month of ministry and music

The month of May proved to be a whirlwind of activity for the talented and rapidly rising gospel musician, Pastor Barak, as he took centre stage at three of Bulawayo’s top gospel events in 2024.

With gospel concerts happening almost every weekend, May became a favourite month for gospel enthusiasts. Despite his demanding schedule as a man of God, Pastor Barak remained committed to his performances, showcasing his dedication as one of the city’s gospel kingpins.

Known for his humility and charitable deeds towards prisons, communities, and the less priviledged, Pastor Barak’s presence goes beyond the stage.

Kicking off on May 4, Pastor Barak was a highlight at the highly anticipated gospel concert held at the Bulawayo Family of God auditorium. Although South African Dumi Kokstad was unable to perform, Pastor Barak stole the show alongside renowned musicians such as Takesure Zamar, Moses Zivengwa, Mai Mwamuka, Vusa Mangena, Lorraine Stot, and Family Voices, among others. The event was hosted by colourful MCs Cde Phil from Khulumani FM and Donna N from Skyz Metro FM.

The energy and ministry of Pastor Barak left the audience spellbound as he performed his hit single “Wavuma” and teased the release of his upcoming track “Hlala La”.

On May 18, Pastor Barak graced the Mega Worship event hosted by Mai Mwamuka, sharing the stage with notable acts like Moses Zivengwa, Herman & Ela Music, K.E.C Choir, Vocal X, Baba Wale, and Chronicles of Worship.

Finally, Pastor Barak concluded the month by joining forces with other gospel heavyweights at the Bulawayo Gospel Music Festival on Saturday, headlined by South African sensation Ayanda Ntanzi.

Reflecting on his busy month, Pastor Barak expressed gratitude for the opportunities to showcase local talent and hinted at hosting similar events to launch his new works soon.

“I believe it is important to recognise our local talent as much as we respect imports, and this has been evident with the brand Pastor Barak, where I’ve been part of every major gospel event in Bulawayo. The shows have served as an eye-opener on how I can host similar events to launch my new works, and, this is in the pipeline,” said Pastor Barak.

