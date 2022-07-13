Pastor Barak releases Bayashada visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Gospel musician Pastor Barak has released a video for the track Bayashada.

The song and visuals are a follow up to his trending power-packed “Praise and worship” songs on Wavuma album.

The well-choreographed video was premiered at The Zone (ZBCtv) programme on Saturday evening alongside his interview. In the video, Pastor Barak portrays how sweet love can be.

He said through his latest offering, he believes that all the joy and happiness must start in happy homes where marriage is valued and kept sacred.

“The video is a story of parents who worry about when their children will get married. And one day, it happens, making the parents very happy.”

The video will be officially available on YouTube this Friday as well as Pastor Barak's social media platforms.