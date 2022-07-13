Pastor Barak releases Bayashada visuals

13 Jul, 2022 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Pastor Barak releases Bayashada visuals Pastor Barak

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Gospel musician Pastor Barak has released a video for the track Bayashada.

The song and visuals are a follow up to his trending power-packed “Praise and worship” songs on Wavuma album.

The well-choreographed video was premiered at The Zone (ZBCtv) programme on Saturday evening alongside his interview. In the video, Pastor Barak portrays how sweet love can be.

He said through his latest offering, he believes that all the joy and happiness must start in happy homes where marriage is valued and kept sacred.

“The video is a story of parents who worry about when their children will get married. And one day, it happens, making the parents very happy.”

The video will be officially available on YouTube this Friday as well as Pastor Barak’s social media platforms. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting