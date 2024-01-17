Pastor Barak rings in 2024 with chart-topping gospel hit, Vuka Jonah

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Pastor Barak has kicked off the year on a victorious note, claiming the top spot on radio charts as he demonstrates his serious commitment to making musical waves in 2024.

The revered gospel music artiste, also known for his pastoral role, is refusing to be left behind in the musical landscape with his powerful tracks from the album “Bayethe”, aiming to uplift troubled souls and instill hope.

Out of the eight tracks on his album, Pastor Barak has released four songs: “No Hunger”, “Zvibvunze”, “Vuka Jonah” and “Londolozela” (a gender-based violence track).

The track “No Hunger” dominated the end-of-year radio charts on Skyz Metro FM, Star FM, and Khulumani FM. Now, as 2024 unfolds, “Vuka Jonah” has taken the lead, securing the top position in the Skyz Metro FM Gospel Top 10 first-week chart. Everton Mlalazi’s “Yibo Labo” and “Impilo Yami” by Pastor Nkundla claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

Expressing his joy at leading the charts, Pastor Barak said, “I’m grateful and truly appreciate taking the lead as the year begins. This makes every song in my album relevant. The remaining four songs are my favourites, and I believe they will perform even better, especially the title track ‘Bayethe’. I wish to thank all my music followers for the great support they give me.”

– @mthabisi_mthire