Pastor Barak sends strong message against GBV perpetrators in new project

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak has released the single and visuals for the track Londolozela which seeks to advise gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators against their bad ways.

The track is a follow-up to his track Hlala La which is doing well on radio gospel charts and has culminated in dance challenges on different social media platforms.

Pastor Barak said the new project seeks to encourage his fans and followers to pursue peace and loving lives.

“Through the track, we are encouraging our fellow citizens to live peacefully. Londolozela is an old traditional song where l am telling all men not to use violence to correct their wives. No matter what happens, it’s better to return her back to the elders to coach her again instead of using violence.

“Never kill someone for failing to cook the relish the way you want or to behave in a way that only suits your heart,” said Pastor Barak.

