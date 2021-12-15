Pastor Barak targets international market

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak is not shying away from growth as he has now set his eyes on spreading his wings regionally and thereafter internationally.

Pastor Barak’s latest offering, an album titled Wavuma has managed to penetrate various radio stations and chart shows where it largely leads the pack.

The album has also reached Mozambique and listening to just one track, one is automatically forced to give attention to all the seven songs.

Such has ignited Pastor Barak’s zeal for growth where he says he is now on a journey to take over regionally.

“I am now addicted to listening to multi-radio stations because of my songs playing on Khulumani FM, Skyz Metro FM, Classic 263, Power FM, Star FM, National FM and Radio Zimbabwe.

“Regardless of the language barrier, DJ Cufa is hailing the response from listeners on different radio listeners in Mozambique therefore now my focus is on the international market especially by reaching South African gospel channels,” he said.

Pastor Barak believes he has many followers from different countries which also has pushed him to start working on the album’s visuals.

“I am finalising releasing at least two videos probably before the end of year as I want to grow my brand on the video spaces as my December live performances have been cut short because of the pandemic.

“Apart from that, I am happy that the wedding track Bayashada on the same album is competing with Amapiano and other secular hits on Skyz Metro FM Top 20 as it’s remaining on the top leading songs,” said Pastor Barak. – @mthabisi_mthire