Pastor Barak to finally release Bayethe

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak is preparing to release his much-anticipated album titled Bayethe next weekend.

A follow-up to his radio chart-topping Wavuma album, Bayethe has tracks, No Hunger in Heaven, Zvibvunze, Ngiyinto Yakho, Vuka Jonah, Busa Nkosi, Londolozela (wedding track), Bayethe and How Great Thou Art.

The album is now available on USB and CD for those who want hard copies. Also, it will be found on digital platforms that include and not limited to, Distrokid, Spotify and Deezer.

On May 27, the album is set to be auctioned with the highest bidder already at US$200.

Pastor Barak said he believes Bayethe will be a game-changer in the gospel corridors.

“I’m releasing this album to address some spiritual matters as I believe in the therapy found in music. If prayer seems to fail, one must switch to praise and worship like Paul and Silas who sang until the prison doors opened.

“Bayethe has tracks that include Londolozela which is a wedding song as per my custom that all my albums must have a wedding song. This is a song about Gender-Based Violence in marriages. Men should not beat their wives or vice versa because it exposes their weaknesses,” said Pastor Barak.

The album is expected to be officially launched through a ceremony in August with finer details to be released in due course. – @mthabisi_mthire