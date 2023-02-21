Pastor Barak’s award ceremony outstanding

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

ORGANISED by fans and held on Saturday at the Bulawayo Club, Pastor Barak’s award ceremony was an outstanding and not so common appreciation gesture in the city.

Fans of the gospel musician came together, funded and designed their own award which they presented to the singer in honour of his album Wavuma which has been making waves on both local and regional radio stations as it topped the gospel chart shows.

One of the organisers, Pretty Mlilo said it was a delight to see the event through from its planning up to the end as they felt that it was important to encourage the man of God.

“We are very excited and happy that the event was a success. Our aim was to encourage him by making him feel honoured for his hard work. We really felt like the album did better than anyone had expected and we wanted to appreciate him.

“Almost all the songs on his album ‘Wavuma’ have been doing well on radio stations and local television competing with songs by gospel giants like Mathias Mhere, Minister Mehendere, Everton Mlalazi and Janet Manyowa among other outstanding gospel artists,” she said.

The six-track album was released in 2021 and has been toping chart shows.

The auspicious ceremony was officiated by renowned ZBC television presenter Sibongumusa Dlodlo alongside Ndumiso Ndlovu and was graced by the Deputy Mayor for Bulawayo Councillor Mlandu Ncube who also got a chance to speak on Barak’s music.

In an interview after the event, Pastor Barak said what his fans did for him will be a great motivation for his future albums as he plans not to disappoint fans.

“What my fans have done for me is a sign that they genuinely follow my music ministry and they really believe in me as an artist. I did not see any of this coming and I am propelled not to disappoint them and keep them in mind in whatever project that I may venture into in future.

“As I celebrate this gesture, I also feel challenged to maintain or up my standard in the next coming albums, I am really out of words to express how much I appreciate this,” he said.