Pastor Barak’s music earns national recognition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

GOSPEL music maestro Pastor Barak’s brand is growing bigger as he is getting increased national recognition with his music being loved by many across the country if the music charts for the year ended are anything to go by.

The artistes’ music is found in several national radio 2023 Top 100 charts. At Classic 263 Gospel Chart show Top 50, he is on number four with the track No Hunger which also is on number 18 on Khulumani FM Top 100 combined genres. No Hunger also took position six on Star FM Gospel Greats Top 50 chart.

Pastor Barak said the Almighty Christ has given him a productive lease of life in the previous year which saw him excel in the industry.

“As we closed the year 2023, l managed to be announced as one of the gospel greats in the country and that has made me realise that I have fans not only in Bulawayo but throughout the country. Being acknowledged by big broadcasters like ZBC TV for two consecutive years to the extent of even being given a chance to speak on televised holiday messages to the whole county as an artiste representing Bulawayo is something not to take for granted.

“Featuring on DSTV on ZTN Prime was a great achievement too. The other thing I celebrate about my brand is that I was part of the 2023 Bulawayo Arts Awards nominees for the first time. This also shows the growth of the brand of Pastor Barak Music!” he said.

Pastor Barak said he has started working on new tracks that he hopes will be as well received as his past work.

“In 2024 during the first quarter of the year I will release one bonus track titled Hlala La shich is by public demand. What happens with my albums is that one song stands the test for a long time which ends up making one album jump to the following year.

“I plan to have at least two live performances per quarter where l am not limiting invites. My fans should also expect quite a number of collaborations,” said Pastor Barak.

@mthabisi_mthire