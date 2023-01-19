Pastors 4ED Mat North Chapter set for official launch

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE newly formed Pastors4ED Matabeleland North chapter will be officially launched on Monday in Kamativi.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo will be the guest of honour.

Religious leaders in the province formed the provincial chapter of the Pastors for ED towards the end of 2022, with members being drawn from various denominations in the province.

The group aims to help inspire citizens to become patriotic citizens.

Lupane-based Pentecostal Church of God, pastor Apostle Tamuka Nyoni is the interim Matabeleland North provincial coordinator while Kwekwe-based Evangelist Idirashe Dondo who is also a councillor in the Midlands city is the founding national chair.

In a statement, Evangelist Dongo said:

“I am glad to announce to you that after speaking to the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution – Matabeleland North Province who is also Zanu-PF Provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo, we have agreed on a good date which is 23 January 2023 for our Pastors4ED Matabeleland North provincial launch,” she said.

The chapter has membership drawn from Hwange, Binga, Lupane, Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Bubi, and Umguza.

It was emphasised that the Pastors for ED is not an attempt to drag the church into politics but a strategy to make the church well-informed about day-to-day events and to pray for the nation for development.

This will also be a platform for churches to lobby stakeholders and authorities to address challenges faced by their members.

The Pastors for ED will also play a leading role in maintaining peace within communities as the nation prepares for harmonised elections later this year.

It also helps pray and encourage young people to emulate leaders and refrain from abusing drugs and substances.

