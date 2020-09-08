Pastry chef turns to music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Pastry chef, Kenneth “Chef Kenny” Fuyana who travelled back home from China in March this year and found himself stuck in the country due to the lockdown, has temporarily traded his dough for the mic as he awaits borders to reopen.

Chef Kenny, who hails from New Luveve in Bulawayo, said instead of just sitting at home, he decided to try recording music. Showing his dedication, he released his debut single titled Indumiso Yezulu, a gospel track last week. The track was produced by Ngoma Ingoma band member Samuzik.

Commenting on his new music journey, Chef Kenny said: “I’ve been in Zimbabwe since March on a season break but I can’t go back as the borders are closed. As someone who’s always wanted to do music ever since I was a child where I’d sing in school choirs and church, I decided to use the lockdown to nurture this talent.

“I’m glad to say I’ve successfully recorded two singles with the debut one being released last Wednesday on my 30th birthday.”

He said he penned Indumiso Yezulu to praise God and thank Him for all He has done.

“Indumiso YeZulu is a praise song which details how everything that we need as humans, is found in God. At times people use different routes and channels to have a successful life, but at the end, it can only be found in God.

“On the song, I praise God for keeping us well even in such a time where the pandemic has taken a lot of lives and caused halted a lot of things,” Chef Kenny said.

The second single, Chef Kenny said, will be released next month.

On his career as a chef, Chef Kenny who once worked for Cresta hotels said: “I’m a pastry chef working under Club Mediterranean which is based in China. I’m a very enthusiastic chef full of passion in producing delectable desserts and pastries.”

He said he is inspired by Chefs Ryann Hammond, Bosco Govera, David Lupenga as well as Master Chef Brian Ndlovu.

To boost his career as a chef, he has participated in quite a number of competitions such as the Mystery Basket Cook Off in South Africa which was hosted by the Africa Chefs United. – @mthabisi_mthire.